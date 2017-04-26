National Politics

April 26, 2017 9:14 PM

Arbor Day events planned at Nebraska Capitol, state building

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska officials are hosting tree-planting events at state buildings to celebrate Arbor Day.

One ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday on the Capitol's southwest lawn. The Office of the Capitol Commission is hosting the event with Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and dignitaries from the Nebraska Forest Service and the Arbor Day Foundation.

A second tree-planting event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lincoln Regional Center, the state psychiatric hospital. Gov. Pete Ricketts will present a service award to Dave Nicklas, the facility's retiring arborist. Officials will also plant trees in honor of four now-deceased hospital staff members.

Arbor Day originated in Nebraska and is recognized as an official state holiday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Nation Ford FFA hosts annual Farm to Fork Dinner 1:29

Nation Ford FFA hosts annual Farm to Fork Dinner
Come-See-Me Rock Hill bike race promises to raise thousands for Salvation Army 1:27

Come-See-Me Rock Hill bike race promises to raise thousands for Salvation Army

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos