Rhode Island considers naming rights for convention center

A proposal to sell rights to name the Rhode Island Convention Center is being considered by state lawmakers.
The House Finance Committee held a hearing this week on a bill that would allow the convention center authority to solicit bids and award naming rights to downtown Providence's conference and exhibition complex.
Doughnut chain Dunkin' Donuts already pays for naming rights to the adjacent 14,000-seat arena, nicknamed The Dunk, which also is owned by the state convention authority.
Democratic Rep. Deborah Fellela, of Johnston, introduced the bill. Fellela says selling naming rights could be an important revenue source. Fellela says she made a similar proposal several years ago, but there was opposition from some who didn't want to change the name.
She says she hasn't heard any opposition this time.
