National Politics

April 29, 2017 12:42 AM

US executions: New troubles could resonate in upcoming case

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The latest unorthodox execution involving a disputed sedative likely will influence arguments in a rare hearing later this year by a federal appeals court.

The effectiveness of midazolam (mih-DAY'-zoh-lam) has been questioned following executions in Ohio, Arizona and now Arkansas.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals plans to hear a challenge by Ohio death row inmates of the state's new three-drug method, which inmates say could lead to a substantial risk of harm.

The full court has agreed to review the case after a three-judge panel rejected the method as unconstitutional.

In Arkansas on Thursday a condemned inmate lurched and convulsed 20 times during a lethal injection that began with midazolam.

The Arkansas governor says he sees no reason for anything beyond a routine review of procedures.

