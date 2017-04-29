Climate march planned for Providence

A climate march is being organized in Rhode Island to coincide with the national climate march in Washington, D.C.
The march is scheduled to begin late Saturday morning outside the State House.
The Rhode Island Student Climate Coalition says advocates are fighting to stop President Donald Trump's proposed rollbacks of national policies intended to address environmental injustice and climate change. The rally coincides with Trump's 100th day in office.
It follows a nonpartisan march in Providence a week earlier by several hundred science supporters who joined others in rallies around the world to promote the importance of science and defend it against political interference including proposed federal budget cuts.
Another climate justice march is planned for Monday afternoon in downtown Providence.
Comments