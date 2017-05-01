National Politics

UN envoy apparently in Trump's graces, even if outspoken

By VIVIAN SALAMA Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, often makes statements at odds with the Trump administration's foreign policy stances.

At her Senate confirmation hearing, Haley accused Russia of being complicit of war crimes in Syria — going against the president-elect's talk of warmer relations with Moscow.

Three months later, she frequently is off-message. Much to the chagrin of Washington diplomats, her remarks often go well beyond the carefully worded scripts crafted by the White House and State Department.

But she seems to be in Trump's good graces. At a White House luncheon for U.N. diplomats last week, he said Haley was doing a "fantastic job" — but only after saying that if the diplomats didn't like her, "she could easily be replaced."

