Dispute arises over control of vehicle accident reports

A dispute is brewing in New Hampshire over whether local police departments or the state should control access to accident vehicle reports.
Drivers involved in accidents must provide each other with their names, addresses, license plate and registration numbers and the names and addresses of occupants in the cars. Local police departments that collect the information have long provided it to the parties involved if need be.
But the Department of Safety now says only the Department of Motor Vehicles can hand out such information, based on a new interpretation of the 1996-passed Driver Privacy Act.
Democratic Sen. David Watters is introducing legislation to ensure local police can still share the information. It's up for a Tuesday public hearing. He says it will help maintain timely access to information.
