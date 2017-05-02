Vermont GOP will again try to get health plan into bill

Republicans in the state House will try to insert into a bill Republican Gov. Phil Scott's plan to save money by having teachers negotiate their health care savings directly with the state, instead of with their local school districts.
House GOP Minority Leader Don Turner says Republicans are still looking for votes in the 150-member, majority Democratic body. On Tuesday, the plan is to add to an education tax bill Scott's plan, which he says would save $26 million a year.
The Senate rejected a similar tactic Friday, when Republican Majority Leader Dustin Degree tried to amend the same bill with the same plan. Senators who voted against the proposal said they were concerned it wasn't vetted by lawmakers in a committee.
