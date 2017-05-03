National Politics

May 03, 2017 8:45 AM

State police: Pennsylvania boro officer shoots armed suspect

The Associated Press
WAYNESBURG, Pa.

State police say an officer in a southwestern Pennsylvania borough has shot an armed suspect.

Troopers from the Waynesburg barracks were releasing few details on the shooting in Waynesburg, the Greene County seat, early Wednesday.

Troopers say only that a Waynesburg officer wounded the suspect at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday.

State police typically investigate shootings by municipal officers in their jurisdiction.

Waynesburg police said their chief was not immediately available for comment, and referred calls to the state police, who didn't immediately offer any additional information.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Dabo Swinney victim of exploding golf ball prank 0:52

Dabo Swinney victim of exploding golf ball prank
Video: Gilreath delivers for Northwestern baseball 1:19

Video: Gilreath delivers for Northwestern baseball

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos