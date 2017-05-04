National Politics

May 04, 2017 4:17 AM

Ducey appoints Newman to Laz County Superior Court judgeship

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

An appointment by Gov. Doug Ducey of a lawyer in private practice to a La Paz County Superior Court judgeship puts the puts the small western Arizona county's court bench back at full strength.

Ducey named Matthew Newman to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of the county's previous judge, Samuel Vederman.

Newman began his legal career in California, working for the California Legislature and the California Public Defender's Office.

He founded his own law firm in Parker, Arizona, in the early 1990s and also has served as prosecutor for the Town of Quartzsite.

