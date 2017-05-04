National Politics

May 04, 2017 4:21 AM

Deputy charged for allegedly using excessive force with teen

The Associated Press
PENSACOLA, Fla.

A juvenile detention deputy has been charged with cruelty toward a child after allegedly using excessive force while putting a juvenile in his cell.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, authorities reviewed video footage of Sgt. Ovando Vincente Blankenship escorting the juvenile into a cell on April 21. The sheriff's office said the video varies from what Blankenship wrote in his official report. The Pensacola News Journal (https://tinyurl.com/kx32ydo ) reports he has also been charged with falsifying official documents.

No other details were released. It was not clear whether Blankenship had retained an attorney.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Northwestern Trojans share their thoughts on Signing Day 1:56

Northwestern Trojans share their thoughts on Signing Day
Indian Land advances in S.C. 3A softball playoffs 1:08

Indian Land advances in S.C. 3A softball playoffs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos