Deputy charged for allegedly using excessive force with teen

A juvenile detention deputy has been charged with cruelty toward a child after allegedly using excessive force while putting a juvenile in his cell.
According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, authorities reviewed video footage of Sgt. Ovando Vincente Blankenship escorting the juvenile into a cell on April 21. The sheriff's office said the video varies from what Blankenship wrote in his official report. The Pensacola News Journal (https://tinyurl.com/kx32ydo ) reports he has also been charged with falsifying official documents.
No other details were released. It was not clear whether Blankenship had retained an attorney.
