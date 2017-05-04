National Politics

Former Democracy Campaign chief anticipates run for governor

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A man who leads a nonprofit organization which encourages citizens to challenge the political establishment says he expects to run for Wisconsin governor.

Mike McCabe is also known as a founding member of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign finance spending.

McCabe tells the State Journal (http://bit.ly/2qCDmAf ) he doesn't know if he would run as an independent, third party or major party candidate. He says he's gotten a letter signed by dozens of Wisconsinites urging him to consider a campaign. In an email to The Associated Press, McCabe says he's working on putting a team together and anticipates launching a campaign around Labor Day.

The 56-year-old McCabe is president of the nonprofit group Blue Jean Nation. He was director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign from 2000 to 2015.

