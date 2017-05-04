National Politics

May 04, 2017 8:25 PM

Alaska House Republican leader condemns abortion comments

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

The Alaska House minority leader is condemning comments by a fellow Republican on abortion.

Rep. David Eastman recently told The Association Press there are people who try to get pregnant in Alaska to "get a free trip to the city."

He also said some women want to carry their pregnancy past the point of being able to get an abortion in Alaska to get a "free trip to Seattle."

Eastman has taken issue with abortions covered by state funds and Medicaid.

House Minority Leader Charisse Millett called Eastman's comments hurtful and said she hoped he took time to reflect on them.

On Wednesday, Rep. Dean Westlake, who represents a largely rural district, said the insinuation that a woman would "barter an unborn child's life for a trip somewhere" is "beneath us."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill students could win $50,000 based on the look of their shoes 2:07

Rock Hill students could win $50,000 based on the look of their shoes
Burned home bothers Fort Mill neighbors 0:53

Burned home bothers Fort Mill neighbors

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos