Candidate for secretary of Army pulls out amid controversy

By RICHARD LARDNER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's choice for Army secretary withdrew his nomination on Friday in the face of growing criticism over his remarks about Muslims, and gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Americans.

Mark Green, a Republican state senator from Tennessee, said in a statement that "false and misleading attacks" against him had turned his nomination into a distraction.

"Tragically, my life of public service and my Christian beliefs have been mischaracterized and attacked by a few on the other side of the aisle for political gain," Green said, expressing "deep regret" over the decision.

Green is the second Trump nominee for Army secretary to withdraw. The move to step aside came after a video began circulating of remarks Green gave in Stepember to a tea party group in Chattanooga.

