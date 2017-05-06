Court rejects request for review of cold-case conviction

The Washington State Supreme Court has rejected a request to review the case of a man convicted of murder in the stabbing death of a woman who disappeared after work in 1995.
The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2pQZDwg) that the court on Tuesday unanimously agreed not to take up 49-year-old Danny Ross Giles' case.
Giles was sentenced in 2014 to nearly 48 years in prison for Patti Berry's death.
Prosecutors brought charges against Giles two decades after she died after DNA evidence tied him to the crime.
The state Court of Appeals in November rejected Giles' request to have his murder conviction tossed, and he appealed to the higher court.
