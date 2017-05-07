National Politics

State files complaint against man who claims to be a doctor

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

State officials are again seeking punishment for a man they say has been illegally practicing medicine for many years.

The Consumer Affairs Division and the state Board of Medical Examiners claim Raymond Salani Jr. has been treating patients and writing prescriptions even though he's never had a license to do so in New Jersey.

Authorities say undercover investigators visited Salani's business, Lifestyles Medical LLC in West Long Branch. After speaking with him, they allegedly were given prescriptions without having seen or spoken to a physician.

Authorities say Salani has repeatedly been prosecuted criminally and civilly in the past but has continued to practice medicine. He could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

The state's complaint seeks a six-month prison sentence for contempt for Salani and civil penalties, including restitution to all the affected people and entities.

