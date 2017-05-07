Hawaii Dairy faces fine, possible lawsuit for contamination

Hawaii state officials have issued a fine to a dairy for illegal dumping of animal wastewater into local water supplies.
The state Department of Health announced it would fine O'okala's Big Island Dairy $25,000 on Friday. It has ordered the dairy to cease discharging wastewater immediately and take corrective action.
The fine comes after state conducted an inspection in late March following the complaints of nearby residents. It found 10,000 gallons (37,900 liters) of untreated water in the Kaohaoha Gulch.
The attorney representing a group of residents says they are considering suing the dairy. The notice of intent issued by the DOH identifies 10 discharges in nearby streams since 2014. Residents claim the discharges are weekly occurrences.
The dairy's general manager says he hopes the company and residents can find an amicable solution.
