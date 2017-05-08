Motel's meth problems prompts new state law

A new state law takes effect in July that will allow local governments to evict residents from certain buildings contaminated by methamphetamine.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports that (http://bit.ly/2qJZQ5l) problems with the Sterling Motor Inn prompted state House Bill 1757, which Gov. Inslee signed into law April 25.
That motel was found to have widespread high levels of methamphetamine contamination, but county health officials did not have the legal authority to evict residents.
Current law requires evidence of drug manufacturing not just presence of drugs. The new law will now allow local officials to evict residents if there is contamination from the use of certain hazardous chemicals.
Rep. Dave Hayes, a Republican from Camano Island, sponsored the measure.
