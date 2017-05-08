National Politics

May 08, 2017 10:44 AM

Motel's meth problems prompts new state law

The Associated Press
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.

A new state law takes effect in July that will allow local governments to evict residents from certain buildings contaminated by methamphetamine.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports that (http://bit.ly/2qJZQ5l) problems with the Sterling Motor Inn prompted state House Bill 1757, which Gov. Inslee signed into law April 25.

That motel was found to have widespread high levels of methamphetamine contamination, but county health officials did not have the legal authority to evict residents.

Current law requires evidence of drug manufacturing not just presence of drugs. The new law will now allow local officials to evict residents if there is contamination from the use of certain hazardous chemicals.

Rep. Dave Hayes, a Republican from Camano Island, sponsored the measure.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill couple ties knot in first Empire Pizza wedding 1:23

Rock Hill couple ties knot in first Empire Pizza wedding
Hot wings, hot rods amid cool temps at Fort Mill Strawberry Festival 1:28

Hot wings, hot rods amid cool temps at Fort Mill Strawberry Festival

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos