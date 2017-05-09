National Politics

May 09, 2017 7:58 AM

Former restaurant owner accused of food stamp fraud

The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

A former Oconomowoc (oh-KAHN'-noh-moh-walk) restaurant owner and another man are accused of food stamp fraud.

A criminal complaint says Albert Islami bought thousands of dollars in food for his restaurant, Buca All Day Eatery & Grill, with food stamp benefits from Adam Kuehn. Prosecutors say officials became suspicious when Kuehn allegedly requested 13 food stamp replacement cards.

The complaint says investigators looked into large purchases at SAM's Club on Kuehn's account. Authorities say surveillance video from SAM's showed Islami making the purchases. The Inspector General says he made nearly $7,000 in transactions from 2015 to 2016.

Court records do no list attorneys for the men.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like 0:34

Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like
Rock Hill couple ties knot in first Empire Pizza wedding 1:23

Rock Hill couple ties knot in first Empire Pizza wedding

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos