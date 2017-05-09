Groups ask Rhode Island leaders to protect immigrants

Thirteen Rhode Island nonprofit organizations are asking state leaders to do more to protect immigrant communities from the policies of Republican President Donald Trump.
A coalition sent letters Tuesday to Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, Democratic Attorney General Peter Kilmartin and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Suttell.
The groups are asking Raimondo to issue an executive order that would limit the state's collaboration with federal immigration enforcement officials. They're also asking Suttell and Kilmartin to join counterparts in other states calling for a halt to federal immigration arrests in or near state courthouses.
A spokesman for Suttell says he's looking into it but isn't aware of any federal immigration enforcement actions that have happened at Rhode Island courthouses. Kilmartin says he's been working on issues addressed in the letter.
