Correction: Special Election story

In a story May 9 about a special election in Oklahoma House District 28, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the winning candidate narrowly avoided a runoff election by getting 50.48 percent of the vote. The candidate with the most votes would have won outright, even without more than 50 percent of the vote.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Republican Zack Taylor elected to vacant Oklahoma House seat
Republican Zack Taylor wins by razor-thin margin to be elected to fill a vacant Oklahoma House seat
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican Zack Taylor has won election to a vacant seat in the Oklahoma House district covering Seminole and Pottawatomie counties.
With all 17 precincts in House District 28 reporting unofficial results, Taylor garnered 50.48 percent of the vote to 48.16 percent by Democrat Steve Barnes and 1.36 percent by Libertarian Cody Presley.
The race was conducted to fill a seat vacated by former Republican Rep. Tom Newell of Seminole, who resigned days after winning re-election in November to accept a job with a conservative think tank.
In House District 75, Republican Tressa Nunley and Democrat Karen Gaddis won their primaries to advance to a special election to replace former Rep. Dan Kirby, who resigned in February after being accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants.
Comments