National Politics

May 10, 2017 3:38 AM

Officials adding name to memorial honoring law enforcement

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Va.

Officials are adding the name of Cpl. Harvey Snook to a Virginia memorial honoring law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

Snook's name is being added to the Police Memorial Statue in Arlington County during a ceremony Wednesday. The county says in a statement that it will be the first time since the statue was dedicated in 2005 that a name will be added. Snook will be the seventh person honored on the memorial, which includes names of Arlington County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

Snook died Jan. 14, 2016, from cancer he contracted while working on the recovery efforts at the Pentagon following the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. He'd served on Arlington's police force for 27 years.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Want to celebrate International Museum Day right in York County? 1:46

Want to celebrate International Museum Day right in York County?
Fire damages a Lake Wylie home 1:18

Fire damages a Lake Wylie home

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos