The Latest: Democrats go head to head in 2nd debate

The Latest on the debate in the Democratic primary race for New Jersey governor (all times local):
8:20 p.m.
Democrats running in the June 6 primary for New Jersey governor are clashing in their second and likely final debate.
Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak, Phil Murphy and Assemblyman John Wisniewski went head to head on Thursday in Newark at the NJTV studios. The debate also was broadcast live.
The first debate was held on Tuesday at Stockton University, but it didn't have the kind of drama that went along with the presidential campaign debates last year.
Republicans are meeting in their second debate on May 18, also in Newark on NJTV.
___
11:30 a.m.
