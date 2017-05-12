City Council votes 7-0 to remove Muscatine mayor from office

The Muscatine City Council took less than three minutes to remove the southeast Iowa city's mayor from office for what officials have said was willful misconduct.
Former Mayor Diana Broderson told the Muscatine Journal (http://bit.ly/2prT9Fg ) after the 7-0 vote Thursday night that papers have been prepared for taking the council's decision to district court. She's also considering running again for the office at the November election.
"I do not feel at this time that I have been able to properly serve the people as mayor," she said. "I feel that my process and my agenda, the things I wanted to do for my community, have been thwarted and I have not been able to do the things I wanted to do and to make the impact that I wanted to make."
She described herself as the victim of a political witch hunt.
The council members declined to comment after the vote. Their quick action was in marked contrast to an 11-hour hearing held March 23 and the eight-hour hearing held April 1 to examine the allegations against her.
Chief among the accusations was that she contacted city staff without permission of the city administrator, which would violate a city code section that says elected officials can contact staffers only through the city administrator.
At the April 1 hearing, Broderson said City Administrator Gregg Mandsager had told her to copy him on any emails to staff. Asked whether she'd honored his request, Broderson said she had, but she complained that council members weren't asked to do the same.
