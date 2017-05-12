Police officer in Maryland indicted, accused of misconduct

A police officer of a Maryland county outside Washington D.C. has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges.
Prince George's County State Attorney spokesman John Erzen tells local media that Cpl. Adrian Crudup was indicted Thursday on charges of witness intimidation, accessory after the fact and misconduct in office after authorities accused him of interfering with a criminal investigation.
Prosecutors say Crudup has been suspended without pay during the on-going investigation. He has been an officer for nine years and was assigned to the Bureau of Investigation.
Erzen says police opened an internal investigation against Crudup in May 2015 and forwarded their findings to prosecutors. He says he couldn't specify what type of criminal investigation Crudup is accused of interfering with.
It's unclear if Crudup has an attorney.
