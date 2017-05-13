New Hampshire couple among wealthy school-choice advocates

A retired insurance executive and his wife from Hanover were among those who have shaped the school-choice movement across the country, according to analysis by The Associated Press.
The AP analyzed the political contributions of 48 individuals and couples who since 2000 have given at least $100,000 to support statewide ballot initiatives that sought to create or expand charter school programs or create taxpayer-funded vouchers to send students to private schools.
The list includes John Byrne, who died in 2013, and his wife, Dorothy, who in 2007 gave $1.2 million to Parents for Choice in Education in support of a failed Utah bond measure to allow vouchers. Combined with the nearly $3 million spent by one of their sons — Patrick Byrne, the founder of Utah-based Overstock.com — the family's contributions amounted to three-quarters of the total spent in favor of the measure.
John Byrne, who was credited with rescuing GEICO from bankruptcy in 1976, also was a longtime benefactor of Dartmouth College, where he served onboard of Overseers of the Tuck School of Business. The couple's gifts to the Ivy League school include $20 million for a scholars program to attract and support math students and professors. A phone listing for Dorothy Byrne could not be located.
The AP's analysis of campaign finance records compiled by the National Institute on Money in State Politics also showed that the same 48 wealth funders contributed more than $200 million from 2007 through last year to candidates and political action committees, some of which are supporters of school choice. Just over $98,000 went to candidates in New Hampshire, with two Republican U.S. Senate candidates accounting for nearly two-thirds of that total.
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who was defeated by Democrat Maggie Hassan last year, received $4,800 for her 2010 campaign and $28,300 for her 2016 campaign. Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, who moved to New Hampshire and unsuccessfully challenged Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in 2014, received $31,200, including $15,700 from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her husband.
Ayotte is a supporter of school choice, though in 2015 she voted against an amendment to an education bill that would have allowed low-income students to use federal tax dollars to pay private school tuition. According to her staff, she had concerns about whether that amendment would have maximized state and local flexibility, and she voted for a different amendment that she believed would have better met those goals.
Asked about her position this week, she said, "I am a supporter of school choice and our public schools because I want children to be able to attend the school that best meets their individual needs and development so that all children can reach their full potential."
Three other Republican candidates received significantly lesser amounts: 2010 Senate candidate Jim Bender, former U.S. Rep. Frank Guinta and 2014 congressional hopeful Marilinda Garcia. In addition to Shaheen and Hassan, other Democrats who received money include U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, former U.S. Rep. Paul Hodes and 2010 congressional candidate Katrina Swett.
