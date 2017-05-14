Brunswick planning to win back lost status as Tree City

Officials in coastal Brunswick are working to win back the city's lost status as a U.S. "Tree City."
The Brunswick News reports (http://bit.ly/2qAt6Mf ) Brunswick spent 18 years recognized by the Tree City USA program established by the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters. That ended after Brunswick's tree board fell out of commission in 2014.
Brunswick city management analyst Beatrice Soler says a proposal to re-establish a three-person tree board will be presented to the city council on Wednesday.
Establishing a board is one of the requirements for becoming an official Tree City. Others include creating a community forestry program and holding an annual Arbor Day program. More than 3,400 communities have joined the Tree City USA program since it was launched in 1976.
