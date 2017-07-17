National Politics

July 17, 2017 3:10 AM

Top officials at veterans hospital removed from duty

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Two top officials at a New Hampshire's only hospital for veterans have been removed following a report alleging "dangerously substandard care" at the facility.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2utP3xD ) Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin removed Manchester VA Medical Center Director Danielle Ocker and Chief of Staff James Schlosser Sunday.

Ocker has been replaced with Alfred Montoya, the director at a VA hospital in Vermont, and Schlosser's replacement has yet to be named.

Their removal comes after 11 physicians and medical employees contacted a federal whistle-blower agency saying the facility is endangering patients.

The agency says they have found "substantial likelihood" the employees' allegations are true.

Shulkin has ordered a "top-to-bottom" review of the medical center. Ocker and Schlosser have been removed pending the review's outcome and remain VA employees.

