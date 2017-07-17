Delaware town council votes for independent investigation

A Delaware town council says it will hire a law firm to conduct an investigation of its manager.
Media outlets report Dewey Beach Town Manager Marc Appelbaum has been the subject of several recent complaints alleging crude behavior and improper interference in the operations of town agencies. He's also the subject of a lawsuit filed by several town employees.
In a meeting Friday, the Dewey Beach Town Council voted to shut down the opportunity for public comment before voting to hire a law firm to conduct an independent investigation of complaints against Appelbaum. Commissioner Mike Dunmyer said public comments were shut down because of the high emotions on each side — a move that was criticized.
Appelbaum's attorney Laurence Cronin released a statement saying Appelbaum will cooperate with the investigation.
