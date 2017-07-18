FILE - This undated file photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police shows Trooper Michael P. Stewart. Stewart, 26, was killed when his marked cruiser collided with a garbage truck last week. His funeral service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Holy Family Church in Latrobe.
July 18, 2017 12:34 AM

Funeral service set for state trooper killed in crash

The Associated Press
LATROBE, Pa.

A Pennsylvania state trooper killed when his marked cruiser collided with a garbage truck last week will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Twenty-six-year-old Trooper Michael Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash early Friday on Route 711 near Ligonier, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Church in Latrobe.

Following the service, a formal procession will depart for a private interment service at Unity Cemetery in Latrobe.

Stewart was a graduate of Latrobe High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a degree in criminal justice. His partner sustained a concussion in the crash. The driver of the garbage wasn't hurt. Police say the crash remains under investigation.

