National Politics

July 18, 2017 3:19 AM

Police K-9 locates missing 9-year-old with special needs

The Associated Press
BRIDGEPORT, Conn.

Connecticut police say their K-9 helped rescue a missing 9-year-old with special needs.

Police were called to a Bridgeport home July 9 around 9 p.m. after the boy's mother realized he walked out of the back door and could not be found.

Officer Ryan Mullenax and his K-9 Zeus were called to the scene, and the dog was given an article of clothing the boy had worn that day.

Police say Zeus was able to pick up the boy's scent and found him a few blocks away unharmed.

Police say Zeus has done 13 rescues.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
York police install air conditioners for disabled woman 2:50

York police install air conditioners for disabled woman
Like coffee with your brews? Check out new bar inside Fort Mill brewery 1:59

Like coffee with your brews? Check out new bar inside Fort Mill brewery

View More Video