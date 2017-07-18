National Politics

July 18, 2017 3:24 AM

Providence officers could be allowed to take vehicles home

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Providence City Council is considering a proposal to allow police officers to take their vehicles home after work, saying it could help reduce wear and tear on the cars.

WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uxxEE7 ) an internal auditor found the program could cost between $198,000 and $2.5 million, depending on how many officers take their vehicles home. The auditor estimates the cost of each car at $33,000.

Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan says the cars parked at officer's homes could serve as a "crime deterrent," and the program would help reduce costs by taking the vehicles out of the current 24-hour usage cycle.

The president of the police union says he wants to more know about the program, such as which officers get to take the vehicles home, before they take a position.

  Comments  

