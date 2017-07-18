FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump's personal attorney Marc Kasowitz, speaks at the National Press Club in Washington. As the federal and congressional Russia probes mount, a growing cast of lawyers is signing up to defend President Donald Trump and his associates. But the interests of those lawyers don’t always align, adding a new layer of uncertainty to a White House rife with internal rivalries. Trump will continue to work with the outside legal team representing his personal interests: Jay Sekulow and Kasowitz.
FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump's personal attorney Marc Kasowitz, speaks at the National Press Club in Washington.
National Politics

July 18, 2017 3:38 AM

Growing cast of lawyers signing up to defend Trump and team

By JULIE PACE and JULIE BYKOWICZ Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A growing cast of lawyers is signing up to defend President Donald Trump and his associates.

But the interests of those lawyers don't always align, adding a new layer of uncertainty to a White House rife with internal rivalries.

President Donald Trump has both an outside legal team and a new in-house special counsel for Russia-related matters, Ty Cobb. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, has a pair of high-powered attorneys working for him. The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., recently hired his own lawyer.

Former campaign aides who expect to be caught up in the snowballing probes are also shopping for representation — and dealing with sticker-shock over the hefty price tags.

