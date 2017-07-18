National Politics

July 18, 2017 7:15 AM

Housing authority makes plans to move to Section 8 model

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Officials in a Virginia city are pursuing plans to ask the federal government to convert public housing complexes to the Section 8 housing choice voucher program.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Monday. The resolution authorizes a study of the steps needed before the agency asks the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to replace housing funding.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports federal payments for Section 8 are higher than the public housing program, which would free money for maintenance.

The agency's CEO T.K. Somanath says the Section 8 program would give the authority more flexibility to operate the complexes with greater innovation.

According to the agency's estimates, the change would net roughly $7.5 million extra annually for roughly 4,000 public housing units.

