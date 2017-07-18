12 outlets vying to sponsor 3 debates in governor's race

A mix of a dozen colleges, theaters and TV stations are vying to host three debates in this year's contest to succeed New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
The Election Law Enforcement Commission is meeting Tuesday to consider applications for two debates between gubernatorial candidates and one for their running mates seeking the lieutenant governor's post.
Dates and times have not been set.
The top candidates are Democrat Phil Murphy, who has an edge in the polls, and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.
Murphy won the Democratic primary in June after pouring $16 million into the race, but he has agreed to accept public funds, which have spending caps, for the Nov. 7 general election.
Guadagno is also taking public financing.
Running mates have not yet been announced.
