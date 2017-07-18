National Politics

July 18, 2017 10:15 AM

12 outlets vying to sponsor 3 debates in governor's race

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

A mix of a dozen colleges, theaters and TV stations are vying to host three debates in this year's contest to succeed New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

The Election Law Enforcement Commission is meeting Tuesday to consider applications for two debates between gubernatorial candidates and one for their running mates seeking the lieutenant governor's post.

Dates and times have not been set.

The top candidates are Democrat Phil Murphy, who has an edge in the polls, and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

Murphy won the Democratic primary in June after pouring $16 million into the race, but he has agreed to accept public funds, which have spending caps, for the Nov. 7 general election.

Guadagno is also taking public financing.

Running mates have not yet been announced.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
York police install air conditioners for disabled woman 2:50

York police install air conditioners for disabled woman
Like coffee with your brews? Check out new bar inside Fort Mill brewery 1:59

Like coffee with your brews? Check out new bar inside Fort Mill brewery

View More Video