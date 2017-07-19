National Politics

July 19, 2017 2:32 AM

Police officer charged, put on leave after high-speed crash

The Associated Press
FALLS CHURCH, Va.

A police officer is on leave and facing a reckless driving charge after a high-speed crash in February.

Fairfax County Police say the officer, Pshko Siteki, was responding to a disorderly conduct call in the Falls Church area about 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Siteki collided with a minivan turning left off Leesburg Pike. Police say the officer had not activated his emergency equipment, and was going 68 mph prior to the crash. The speed limit was 40 mph.

Police say both Siteki and the 53-year-old minivan driver were hospitalized after the crash. Police described the minivan driver's injuries as serious and say he is still recovering.

After an internal affairs investigation, Siteki was placed on administrative leave and charged Tuesday with misdemeanor reckless driving.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother 1:12

Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother
Mentally ill son who killed Rock Hill lawyer gets 5 years in prison 2:34

Mentally ill son who killed Rock Hill lawyer gets 5 years in prison

View More Video