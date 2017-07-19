National Politics

July 19, 2017 10:19 AM

Republicans tell committee to restrict warden access

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A legislative committee is set to consider a bill that would restrict conservation wardens' ability to enter private land to enforce Wisconsin law.

Case law has established that evidence wardens collect in open fields without a warrant, probable cause or reasonable suspicion of a crime is admissible in court. Open fields are typically considered areas where Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures in people's homes don't apply.

Republican Rep. Adam Jarchow has introduced a bill that would prohibit wardens from entering private land without a warrant, probable cause or reasonable suspicion. If a warden does enter private land without any of that any evidence they find wouldn't be admissible in court.

The Assembly's Natural Resources Committee is set to hold a public hearing on the bill Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Mentally ill son who killed Rock Hill lawyer gets 5 years in prison 2:34

Mentally ill son who killed Rock Hill lawyer gets 5 years in prison
Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother 1:12

Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother

View More Video