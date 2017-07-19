The Latest: 3 top Trump insiders to talk to Senate panels

In this July 11, 2017, photo, Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks to journalists in Moscow, Russia. The Russian lawyer at the center of the June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. is known for her work trying to roll back U.S. sanctions on Russia. But Veselnitskaya was on the radar of American officials long before revelations about the meeting emerged. Government and legal documents show officials have tried to seize her emails and at times denied her entry into the U.S. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo