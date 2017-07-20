National Politics

July 20, 2017 8:57 PM

Attorney general: Hampton police shooting was justified

The Associated Press
HAMPTON, N.H.

New Hampshire's attorney general has ruled that two state troopers were legally justified in the fatal shooting of an intoxicated man armed with a pellet gun outside a state liquor store last month.

Authorities have said that Sgt. Keith Walker and Trooper Erik Willett shot 36-year-old Barry Jones at the Hampton store along Interstate 95 on June 13 after getting reports that Jones was intoxicated, had borrowed his neighbor's pickup truck and had a handgun.

In his 44-page report on the shooting, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald ruled that Jones "created a dangerous situation which he escalated and this prompted the officer-involved shooting incident" at the liquor store where dozens of people were shopping.

Jones was shot three times and later died at a Portsmouth hospital.

