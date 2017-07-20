Attorney general: Hampton police shooting was justified

New Hampshire's attorney general has ruled that two state troopers were legally justified in the fatal shooting of an intoxicated man armed with a pellet gun outside a state liquor store last month.
Authorities have said that Sgt. Keith Walker and Trooper Erik Willett shot 36-year-old Barry Jones at the Hampton store along Interstate 95 on June 13 after getting reports that Jones was intoxicated, had borrowed his neighbor's pickup truck and had a handgun.
In his 44-page report on the shooting, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald ruled that Jones "created a dangerous situation which he escalated and this prompted the officer-involved shooting incident" at the liquor store where dozens of people were shopping.
Jones was shot three times and later died at a Portsmouth hospital.
Comments