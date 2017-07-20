National Politics

July 20, 2017 2:26 AM

Florida officer gets 5 years for driver license theft scheme

The Associated Press
MIAMI

A former Florida police officer has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for his role in an identity theft scheme that involved a confidential law enforcement driver license database.

Court documents show 38-year-old Raul Castellon of the Hialeah Police Department was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in May to corruption, access device fraud and identity theft charges.

Castellon admitted in court documents to using Florida's Driver and Vehicle Information Database in 2016 to access identities of at least 25 people. Those identities were passed to 32-year-old Neilin Gonzalez Diaz, who used them to fraudulently obtain merchandise from retail stores throughout Florida.

Gonzalez Diaz also pleaded guilty in the case. He was sentenced Tuesday to six years and nine months in prison.

