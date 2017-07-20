National Politics

July 20, 2017 2:26 AM

McAuliffe invites McConnell to health clinic for poor

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is extending an invitation to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to visit a free health clinic for the state's poor later this week.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, said the Republican majority leader could hear firsthand stories from people who struggle to obtain adequate health care.

The governor has been critical of Republican efforts to repeal the "Obamacare" health law. McAuliffe's invite is his latest effort to draw attention to the issue.

McConnell has said he expects the Senate to begin debate on repealing the health law next week.

The Remote Area Medical's annual clinic in Southwest Virginia routinely draws hundreds of people seeking free medical and dental care.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser 1:56

Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser
Veterans attend funeral of Rock Hill man saved from homelessness after eviction 5:25

Veterans attend funeral of Rock Hill man saved from homelessness after eviction

View More Video