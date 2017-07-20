National Politics

July 20, 2017 2:30 AM

Hogan to hold Buy Local Cookout at governor's residence

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan are holding a cookout to urge Maryland residents to buy locally produced food.

The 10th annual Buy Local Cookout is scheduled for Thursday at Government House, which is the name of the governor's residence in Annapolis.

The event will recognize Maryland's Buy Local Challenge Week, which encourages state residents to incorporate at least one locally grown, produced or harvested product into their meals each day.

The event highlights healthy recipes made with locally grown foods. It also aims to help farmers by calling attention to food produced in Maryland.

