National Politics

July 20, 2017 2:30 AM

Gov. Carney to sign bill expanding naloxone access

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

Delaware Gov. John Carney is expected to sign a bill intended to make it easier for people to access a potentially life-saving antidote for opioid overdoses.

The governor is hosting a ceremonial bill signing for the measure Thursday at a CVS pharmacy in Dover.

The Department of Health and Social Services said in a statement that the bill will expand community access to naloxone by ensuring pharmacists may dispense it responsibly without legal liability.

Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is used to reverse drug overdoses.

