House GOP defiant on health bill amid Senate uncertainty

FILE- In this May 2, 2017 file photo, Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J. speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Vulnerable House Republicans stood defiant about their support for an unpopular bill to repeal Obamacare as the effort languished in the Senate, leaving them to face angry voters with, perhaps, nothing to show for it. “I have no regrets. I am doing what I can as a member of Congress to solve problems. That’s why I came here. I didn’t come here to be potted plant,” said MacArthur who played a key role in negotiating the House bill that narrowly passed in early May. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo