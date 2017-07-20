Councilman charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction

A city councilman in West Virginia has been arrested after authorities say he made "loud verbal statements" toward an individual being treated during a medical call.
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports Parkersburg City Councilman Eric Barber was arrested Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin says 38-year-old Barber was arrested after officers responded to a medical call at around 9:30 p.m.
According to a criminal complaint, Barber arrived on scene and began taking videos of the victim being treated. When asked to stop, authorities say Barber made a vulgar statement.
Authorities say Barber continued to make remarks while walking away and was "forcibly taken to the ground."
Barber says he wished he would've shown more restraint and better judgment.
