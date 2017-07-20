National Politics

July 20, 2017 8:36 AM

Ex-Penn State officials on work-release part of jail terms

The Associated Press
BELLEFONTE, Pa.

Two former high-ranking Penn State administrators have begun the work-release portion of their jail sentences for how they responded to a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy.

Centre County jail Warden Christopher Schell tells Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2vFxhVo ) that the Wednesday's transitions for former vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley "went very well." The men surrendered Saturday and spent time in hard cells before moving to dormitory-like soft cells for work-release.

The 63-year-old Curley is working for a nonprofit cancer charity while the 67-year-old Schultz works as a financial consultant for a landscaping company. Curley must serve three months in jail and Schultz two months, working during the day, then returning for dinner and to sleep each night.

Schultz and Curley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment in March.

