Pilot killed in crash near remote Pennsylvania airport

The pilot of a small plane has been killed in a crash near a remote airport in northeastern Pennsylvania.
The Bradford County coroner has confirmed the death in Wednesday's crash, but didn't immediately provide additional information — including the pilot's name — on Thursday.
The Federal Aviation Administration says a Zodiac light sport aircraft crashed in woods about two miles east of the Bradford County Airport. That's in Monroe Township, near Towanda, about 60 miles (96.6 kilometers) northwest of Scranton.
The crash happened about 11 a.m.
Monroe Hose Company officials say the plane was still burning when they were called to the scene.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash because it involved a fatality. That usually takes about six months.
