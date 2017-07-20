National Politics

July 20, 2017 10:19 AM

Wisconsin doctor fired over alleged misconduct loses appeal

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A Wisconsin appeals court has ruled that a doctor who allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with three female patients was properly fired.

The appeals court on Thursday overturned a Dane County circuit court's ruling in favor of former Dean Health Systems allergist Dr. Don Buckstein. The lower court had ruled that Dean breached its contract with Buckstein when it fired him in 2012 after he had worked there since 1981.

Dean appealed. The 4th District Court of Appeals says Buckstein's lawsuit should have been rejected because the at-will provision in Buckstein's contract allowed him to be fired without cause.

Buckstein was awarded $2.2 million by a Dane County jury in 2016 after determining he was improperly fired.

Buckstein's attorney, Lester Pines, said he was likely to appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

