National Politics

July 21, 2017 5:30 AM

Appeals court says ex-police chief can be sued in crash

The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Mich.

A former police chief in a small Michigan town can be sued for a crash involving a patrol car.

The Michigan appeals court court agreed with a Macomb County judge who refused to dismiss the case against Jessica Beels Koveck. She was police chief in Memphis when she crashed her car into a FedEx truck and injured the driver in 2014.

The court says Koveck doesn't have immunity in the lawsuit because there are significant disputes about what happened. Koveck concedes she was distracted, didn't notice a stop sign and didn't stop. Witnesses said she was unsteady and might have been under the influence of alcohol.

Koveck was fired after the crash. Memphis is on the Macomb County-St. Clair County border.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill 1:32

NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill
Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books 4:57

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books

View More Video