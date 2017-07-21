National Politics

July 21, 2017 7:11 AM

2,100 Fort Polk soldiers will deploy to Iraq this fall

The Associated Press
LEESVILLE, La.

Around 2,100 soldiers stationed at Fort Polk will deploy to Iraq this fall.

KPLC-TV reports that City of Leesville spokesman Sonny Harrell said Thursday that soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, will conduct combat and anti-terrorism operations in Iraq. The unit will maintain a presence at their Fort Polk home station to train for future deployments and continue their partnership with the Texas National Guard's 36th Infantry Division.

The combat team's commander Col. Brian Sullivan said in a statement that leaders of the unit, Joint Readiness Training Center and Vernon Parish are committed to supporting the families of deployed soldiers.

