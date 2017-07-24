Brazilians funneled as "slaves" by US church, ex-members say

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 24, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This Wednesday, March 29, 2017 photo shows Ana Albuquerque, 25, during an interview in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Albuquerque traveled to the Word of Faith Fellowship church in Spindale, N.C., from Brazil 11 times over the course of more than a decade, starting at age 5 with her parents. Over time, she said she witnessed so much screaming and shoving to "expunge devils" that she began to see the behavior as normal. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo